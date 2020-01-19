Most experienced statesman of Muslim world faces same problems as my govt: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet on Sunday said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, whom he billed as the most experienced and accomplished statesman of the Muslim world, faces exactly the same problems as his government.

Sharing a report listing “startling similarities” between Pakistan’s situation and that of Malaysia, the prime minister tweeted: “The most experienced and accomplished statesman of the Muslim world faces exactly the same problems as my govt.”

“He [Malaysian PM] is confronted with an entrenched pol mafia that has bankrupted and indebted Malaysia, leaving state institutions devastated.”

In a meeting with the Malaysian prime minister’s special envoy and Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya last year in Nov, PM Imran Khan had reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening Pakistan-Malaysia relations in all fields.

