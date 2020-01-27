Modi govt’s cruel steps in IOJ&K exposes its real face before world: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Narendra Modi government’s cruel steps in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) had exposed its real face before the world.

“The international community should come forward to save eight million innocent Kashmiris from the atrocities of India,” he said while addressing workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in different areas of NA-156 constituency.

The human rights violations by the Indian government in the valley must be stopped as early as possible, Qureshi said and vowed that Pakistan would continue to raise voice for protecting the rights of innocent Kashmiris at every international forum.

The foreign minister said the world should play its role in ending curfew in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and for peaceful resolution of the issue.

“Jammu and Kashmir is no more a regional issue but it has become an international problem,” said Qureshi, adding “Pakistan successfully raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council after 56 years.”

Qureshi said he visited Saudi Arabia, Iran and America, following instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said his visit to the countries remained successful.

“Pakistan plays a role to reduce tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran,” he added.

Pakistan wished that there should be no confrontation in the region as it could not afford another war, he added.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the reliable friends of Pakistan. Similarly, Iran is also our friend and a neighbour,” said the foreign minister, adding that Pakistan wanted that issues are resolved through dialogue.

“The whole world is appreciating Pakistan’s role in the promotion of peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan believes that peace in Afghanistan would lead to peace across the region. A peaceful region is our top priority,” Qureshi said.

About corruption, Qureshi said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would never compromise on corruption and the corrupt elements.

“The incumbent government has zero tolerance for corruption and the accountability process would continue without any discrimination,” he reiterated.

“In the past, the menace of corruption damaged the country’s economy.”

The foreign minister said international institutions acknowledged improvement in Pakistan’s economy.

He said the PTI government’s policies had started yielding positive results.