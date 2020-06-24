Mir Afzal appointed GB’s caretaker chief minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of Gilgit-Baltistan council, has appointed Mir Afzal as caretaker chief minister of GB.

The GB Legislative Assembly completed its five-year tenure at midnight on Tuesday.

According a notification issued by the GB law and prosecution department, the GB assembly stands dissolved on expiration of its term of five years on June 23 at midnight in pursuance of Article 56 (5) of Gilgit-Baltistan Governance Reforms, 2019, which has been adopted /extended in GB by the president of Pakistan through GB (Election and Caretaker Government) Amendment Order, 2020.

A notification issued by the GB council secretariat on Tuesday said that pursuant to Article 48-A (2) of Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018, the chairman of Gilgit-Baltistan council in consultation with the incumbent GB chief minister and leader of the opposition in the outgoing GB Legislative Assembly and the federal minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, is pleased to select and appoint Mir Afzal as caretaker chief minister of GB.

Mir Afzal, who hails from the Bunji area of Astore district, has retired as deputy inspector general of police.

Official sources said the caretaker chief minister would be administered the oath of office on Wednesday in Islamabad.

