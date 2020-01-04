Mike Pompeo Calls Army Chief Gen Bajwa To Discuss Middle East Situation

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telephoned Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In a tweet on Friday night, ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the two leaders discussed regional situation, including possible implications of recent escalation in the Middle East.

The army chief emphasised the need for maximum restraint and constructive engagement by all concerned parties to de-escalate the situation in broader interest of regional peace and stability.

The Army Chief also reiterated the need for maintaining focus on success of Afghan peace process.