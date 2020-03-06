Met office predicts Intermittent rains in different parts of the country

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted intermittent rains in different parts of the country.

Rain with thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Upper Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy rain falls/hailstorms are also expected at few places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and northeast Balochistan.

Torrential and continued rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs while dust raising winds are expected in lower Sindh including Karachi.

Yesterday, At least four persons including three children were killed in roof collapse and electrocution incidents during rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

