Messi’s brilliance leads Barcelona to 4-0 win against Real Mallorca

Lionel Messi two assists and a goal led La Liga toppers Barcelona to an easy win against Real Mallorca, making the perfect return to action after Spanish football’s three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barca started with a flying start when Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal scored with a diving header in the second minute, while Danish international Martin Braithwaite scored his first goal for Barca later in the first half.

Jordi Alba then scored the third goal in the 79th minute after sneaking on to a through ball from Messi, who had also provided the perfect ball in Braithwaite’s goal.

The 32-year-old Messi then completed the scoring with a deflected strike in stoppage time, scoring 20 league goals for the 12th season in a row.

The win now takes Barca on to 61 points after 28 games, five clear to rivals Real Madrid, who will host Eibar today.