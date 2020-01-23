‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’:Young actress regrets doing Khalil-ur-Rehman’s drama

Emerging Pakistani actor Rehmat Ajmal, known popularly for her role in the hit drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, came forth on Wednesday making some startling revelations about how she feels being part of the show and it’s writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

Turning to Instagram, the model-turned-actor, penned an extensive note, detailing her thoughts on being part of the contentious serial penned by a writer who recurrently faces flak over his ‘misogynistic’ views.

“I understand that we as artists have a social responsibility in terms of the content we produce and the messages we put forward – & that I take that responsibility with a lot of seriousness and dignity,” she said.

“I’ve been receiving a lot of concerned, hateful and confused messages since the past few months and as much as I want to address them individually, I think I’ll just give an overview of my perspective for now,” she continued.

“I absolutely do not endorse the concepts and viewpoints of Mr. Khalil Ul Rehman. I watched Khalil ul Rehman’s interview and got to know about his problematic views on very many things WAY after the project was completed.

“I am not proud to be a part of something that is so compromising and ill-informed. However, I (like many others) was not aware of the entire story line or Mr. Khalil ul Rehman’s ideology at the time this project was shot – which was a year ago.

“My role in this project is limited so, I did not get a chance to see how it’ll come together or how it’ll eventually unroll on television and that is where I think I slipped a little. It was my first ever telecom project and I am learning – I have learnt to be cautious and more conscious with my creative choices.”

She concluded the note by saying: “Please extend new, struggling artists some leeway as we are in the process of learning – we are also trying very hard to make our own mark solely based on our merit.”

