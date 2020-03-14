Mehwish Hayat to appear in BBC show produced by Angelina Jolie

The actor is all set to appear in a BBC show produced by Hollywood A-Lister Angelina Jolie, as announced in an Instagram post late last night.

In the short clip shared on her social media accounts, Mehwish makes a strong point for equal wages in the entertainment industry as well as the importance of using social media in the right way.

“I really want the male actor and the female actor to get an equal amount of money so they get the equal amount of respect,” she says, adding, “Social media, if used in the right way, can be really helpful, healthy and progressive. It can build people up.”

Mehwish also talks about the possible reason why she is so ought after in the entertainment industry today, saying, “The roles that I have done, they have been the ones that have broken stereotypes.”

Executive produced by Angelina Jolie, the show, titled BBC My World, aims to give young viewers real tools to stop fake news. “As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect to them to each other,” she said recently.

The show will broadcast weekly on Sundays on the BBC World News for half-an-hour. It will also be shared to BBC’s 42 different language services.