Mastung road accident: Six killed and eleven several injured

Six passengers sustained injuries and eleven others injured, when a passenger coach collided with a truck in Mastung, Quetta, reported on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a Quetta-bound passenger bus collided with a truck coming from opposite direction on RCD highway, killing six passengers and eleven were injured.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Ghous Buksh Memorial Hospital Mastung, where condition of two victims is critical.Earlier on February 15, at least 13 passengers including women and children were killed while 30 others injured when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jhal Magsi district.

According to police, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Shikarpur from Khuzdar. The bus overturned when it reached Bareecha area, killing 16 persons. According to Levies’ sources,’ the injured had been shifted to Civil Hospital Jhal Magsi for treatment.