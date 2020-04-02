Massive package for construction industry to be announced on April tomorrow: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said a massive package for the construction industry will be announced on Friday to maintain the economic activity important to deal with the coronavirus challenge.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with distribution of one hundred billion rupees tax refunds amongst the businessmen in Islamabad.

He said we have decided to open the construction industry and give it the necessary incentives in order to provide job opportunities to the people. He said this will also support the uplift of the industries allied with the construction.

He said that the construction of road infrastructure does not entail the danger of the spread of coronavirus. He said necessary SOPs will also be developed to ensure the safety of the workers.

Imran Khan said the commerce ministry has also framed a list of industries which can be opened in the current situation.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that trajectory of coronavirus in Pakistan is not like that has been witnessed in other countries. He was confident that Pakistan will able to overcome this problem.

Imran Khan said promoting industries and giving incentives to the business is important to take forward the country. The refund of one hundred billion rupees today to the business community is part of that process. It is our utmost effort to ensure timely refunds to the business community so that they do not face any liquidity issue.

The premier said the ministry of commerce and industries is in constant touch with the business community as to how together we can overcome the challenge pose by coronavirus.

Imran Khan said our weaker segments of the society are at greater risk owing to the pandemic. He said we are trying to reach out to them under Ehsaas program.

He said a cash grant of twelve thousand rupees each will be given to twelve million poor families to protect them from the negative impacts of coronavirus.

