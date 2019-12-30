Maryam Aurangzaib Demands Release of All Political Prisoners

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday demanded the government to set free all innocent prisoners immediately after issuing the NAB amended ordinance.

In a statement, Marriyum said that innocent members of opposition parties are bearing jail terms for 15 months without any solid proof. The only crime of PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal was that he exposed ineligible leaders of PTI, she added.She said that Norowal Sports complex benefited the youth and people of Norowal.

The spokesperson said that that incompetent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has presented National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) plus to protect its leaders.

She asked the Chairman will he respond that “Did Ahsan Iqbal misuse his powers?”