Malala’s biopic will get a special screening by the United Nations

Malala Yousafzai’s biopic Gul Makai is getting a special screening organised by the United Nations.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the screening, which will take place in London on January 25, will see 450 dignitaries from around the world in attendance including Members of the Pakistani, Indian and British High Commission as well as members of the UN and IIMSAM (Intergovernmental Institution for the use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition).

Although this is an unofficial biopic, the screening will also be attended by Malala and her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai, according to reports.

Here’s a glimpse of what the film holds:



The wait is finally over! First look video of @Malala biopic Gul Makai is releasing today – 12th July, on Malala Yousafzai’s birthday, celebrated worldwide as #MalalaDay. #GulMakaiFirstLookOut #GulMakaiMalalaDay #MalalaBiopic @akhandirector @divyadutta25 @atul_kulkarni @reem4you pic.twitter.com/Tb1On3IDgQ

— Gul Makai (@gulmakaifilm) July 12, 2018

Speaking to the publication about getting the UN on board, the film’s director Amjad Khan said, “I had to really push a lot as is usually the case. I even managed to get them to agree to us using the UN and IIMSAM logos in the mm which is a privilege. This is the first time they have organised an event like this.”

Khan revealed that the film will see an early release this year. “We are looking at an April date, after the exams.”

Reportedly another screening of the film will be hosted mid-February at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Gul Makai features Reem Shaikh as Malala with a prominent role by the late Om Puri. The biopic will chronicle Malala’s journey in Swat Valley to being the youngest Noble Peace Prize winner who stood up against terrorism.