Mahira Khan responds to 8-year-old fan’s letter on Twitter

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has extended love to an eight-year-old fan, Rania, in response to her letter, on Twitter.

The Raees actor turned to microblogging site Twitter and responded to the letter of her little fan which was shared by her father, Shaharyar.

This is shoo sweet. Tell Rania that I wanted to name my daughter Rania if I had a girl 🙂 Give her lots of love and tight hug from me ?♥️ https://t.co/zDKEXcMDgK

— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 4, 2020

Earlier, the man shared the letter of her daughter Rania, where she writes to Mahira Khan “I am Rania and I am 8 years old. I am big fan of you.”

The little girl further wrote, “I saw your movie Superstar trailer and I loved it the way you danced, the way you acted. I loved it.”