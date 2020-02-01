Mahira Khan extends love, prayers for best friend Sana on her birthday

Pakistani diva Mahira Khan has extended love and prayers for her best friend Sana Hafeez Sheikh on her birthday.

Sharing a couple of throwback photos of Sana on her Instagram handle, the Raees actor penned down an emotional note for her friend.

The Superstar starlet wrote, “May we always always be lost (and found ), may we always fall on the floor laughing like beavis and butthead, may we always have each other’s back, may we cry over silly things and wipe each other’s tears, may we see our children grow and become friends InshaAllah..