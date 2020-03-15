Lockdown in Spain to fight coronavirus, France shuts public spaces

Coronavirus has crippled life in Europe with Spain imposing a near total lockdown nationwide and France announcing the closure of all non-essential public places including restaurants and cafes as the region has been declared the new epicenter of deadly virus that has killed nearly 6000 people globally.

Spain on Saturday followed Italy and imposed lockdown, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

The disease has so far claimed 196 lives in Spain, making it the worst hit European country after Italy. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez´s wife is among those infected.

France meanwhile ordered the closure of restaurants, bars, cinemas and nightclubs but said food shops, pharmacies, banks and tobacconists would remain open and local elections will go ahead on Sunday.

In a sign of growing alarm, the US extended a travel ban imposed on European nations to the United Kingdom and Ireland, coming into force midnight Monday.

Trump agreed to a virus test after he came in to contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation who have since tested positive.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free,” Trump´s physician Sean Conley said.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached more than 156,000 worldwide with more than 5,800 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.