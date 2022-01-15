Local traders protested and strike amid tourist ban in murree.

Following the administration’s decision to extend the ban on tourists entering Murree until January 17, local traders protested and observed a shutter-down strike on Saturday.

The president of the traders association confirmed that all market places remained closed due to a strike in Murree and surrounding areas.

The association, along with the local hotels association, staged a demonstration on the Murree-Islamabad expressway, urging the authorities to revoke their decision regarding a ban on the entry of tourists.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued directives for tourists under the National Disaster Management Act 2010, under which no more than 8,000 vehicles will be allowed to enter Murree in a day after the ban is lifted on January 17.

However, the curbs will not be applicable on residents of Murree and Azad Kashmir or vehicles with government number plates.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the Rawalpindi chief traffic officer (CTO) has been directed to ensure the instructions are followed to the letter.

Moreover, vehicles, excluding LPG, petrol and food trucks, will not be allowed to enter Murree from 5pm to 5am.

The notification said that an effective system to regulate traffic will be set up in collaboration with the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) to regulate traffic and records of all vehicles entering Murree will be maintained.