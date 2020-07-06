LoC: Indian troops injured five civilians in another cease fire violation

Five civilians got injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nikial Sector, according to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the injured included two innocent boys and two elderly women.

It said Indian troops targeted the civilian population late last night. “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” it added.

Earlier, a 22-year-old civilian had got injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Battal Sector late Saturday night, according to the ISPR.

On July 1, the Foreign Office had summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on June, 29 and 30, resulting in martyrdom of one person and serious injuries to five innocent civilians.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” it said in a statement.