LOC Ceasefire Violation, 3 Indian killed

At least three soldiers of the Indian Army were killed and several injured as the Pakistan Army responded to ceasefire violations by the Indian armed forces along the LOC.

DG ISPR Maj General Asif Ghafoor, in a tweet, said that ceasefire violations by the Indian armed forces over the past 36 hours, resulted in the death of three Indian soldiers.

He said two Pakistani soldiers were also martyred in the exchange of fire, from the Dewa Sector.

Indian CFVs along LOC during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat. pic.twitter.com/yFuBqPgFVv

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 26, 2019

More than 60 Indian soldiers have been killed and many more maimed and injured in deadly skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC) since February 27, Pakistan’s chief military spokesperson said.

LoC skirmishes have become more frequent and deadlier since the Feb 27 air battle with Indian troops deliberately targeting civilian population in violation of all military norms.