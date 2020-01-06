LNG case: Shahid Khaqan’s judicial remand extended till January 21

Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Monday extended judicial remand of ex-premier Shahid Khaqan Abbassi until January 21 in the Liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

Accused in the case Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Muftah Ismail, Shiekh Imran Ul Haque, Agha Jan, Saeed Ahmed appeared before the court while Amir, Uzma Adil, Shahid Mahmood also presented in the court, however, Shahid Islam did’nt appear in the court.

On today’s hearing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbassi has taken services of barrister Zafar Ullah Khan as the barrister submitted his power of attorney.

Three accused in the case including former fiance minister Muftah Ismail filed exemption petition from appearing before the court on which the court has issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court has called arguments on the petition of exemption from hearing on January 13.

The AC Islamabad extending the judicial remand of ex-premier Shahid Khaqan Abbassi till January 21 adjourned the hearing until January 13.