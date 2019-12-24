LHC to announce verdict on bail petition of Rana Sanaullah today

The Lahore High Court (LHC) to announce its reserved verdict on the bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in drug possession case, today.
The LHC on Monday had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.
An anti-narcotics court on December 11 extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till January 4, 2020, in the heroin smuggling case.
On December 14, the defence lawyers as a protest against the inappropriate behavior of police personnel had boycotted the anti-narcotics court proceedings.
PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah was arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area.
He was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.
The PML-N leader was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab, sources said and was later shifted to an unidentified place for further investigations.
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted charge-sheet against the PML-N stalwart in July this year in the case.
Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.
