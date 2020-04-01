LHC moved against collection of school fees despite closure

Collection of fees by schools closed in the wake of coronavirus threat has been challenged in the Lahore High Court on Wednesday.

The plea filed in the LHC states that collection of school fees despite lockdown is against the orders of the court.

“The schools demanding fees despite closure are doing contempt of court”, the plea further states. The Lahore High Court (LHC) has been pleaded to pass judgement in this regard.

Yesterday, Punjab Minister for Schools Education Dr Murad Raas had asked owners of private schools in the province to cut 20 percent fees amid coronavirus spread.

The request was made for the months of April and May. Murad Raas chaired a meeting to review the fees of the private schools.

The minister had requested the private school owners not to fire any teacher from job due to present circumstances.

Punjab authorities have also started preparations for introducing an online system for conducting academic sessions and classes in universities across the province.