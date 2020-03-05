LHC grants interim bail to Rana Sanaullah until March 25

Lahore High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to PML-N, Rana Sanaullah, until March 25.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, ordered the former Punjab minister to submit two surety bonds of Rs five lac each, as security deposit for the bail.

The court also sought a detailed answer from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The counsel of Sanaullah argued before the court that whenever the NAB has summoned his client, he appeared before it. ” Only once he could not comply due to his attending the National Assembly session.”

“The NAB summons in one case while arrest in another,” Rana Sanaullah said while talking to media in the premises of the Lahore High Court.

“The NAB had adopted this attitude with Shehbaz Sharif,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said.

“I have came to the court to avoid this attitude of the accountability bureau,” he said.

He alleged that the NAB being used for political victimization.

In a previous hearing the court had ordered the anti-graft watchdog, to file an official answer on the petition filed by the politician against them implying partisan behaviour against him by the bureau.

LHC also stopped NAB from unnecessary harassment of Rana SanaUllah when his counsel informed his clients’ doubt of a possible arrest by NAB in the near future.

The court also instructed Sana’s counsel to seek a bail plea for him to avoid further instances involving NAB.