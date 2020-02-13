LHC grants bail to Jamshed Dasti in oil theft case

The Multan bench of Lahore High Court’s (LHC) on Thursday granted bail to former Member National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti till February 20 in the oil theft case.

The Awami Raj Party (ARP) chairman presented before the LHC’s Multan bench Justice Mushtaq Ahmed.

The court said in its remarks that the verdict of the district and sessions court in Muzaffargarh against the to Awami Raj Party (ARP) chairman Jamshed Dasti been declared as null and void.

The LHC’s Multan bench ordered the authorities to uncuff Jamshed Dasti and release him immediately.

It is pertinent here to mention that the ARP chairman was nominated in two different cases of abduction of oil tanker driver and theft of oil.

Talking to media at the occasion, Jamshed Dasti said that false cases have been registered against him and he will follow the cases and believes in the country’s courts.