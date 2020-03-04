Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to field first against Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and decided to field first against Islamabad United in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

“Its a new pitch and I think chase will be easier here following our strong batting line,” Sohail Akhtar said after winning the toss. “We have gained a lot of confidence from last night’s win and we are looking forward to continuing the winning momentum,” he added.

On the other hand, United’s skipper Shadab Khan is confident to put his team back on winning ways. “Had I won the toss I would have decided to bowl first too. Unfortunately, toss is not in your hands but we will try to post a strong total on the scoreboard to give a tough time to them,” he said.

It must be noted here that Islamabad United replaced Hussain Talat, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed with Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Safi and Ammad Butt.Whereas,Qalandars have called in Usman Shinwari and Salman Butt in place of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman.