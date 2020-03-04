Lahore Qalandars claim theri first win over Quetta Gladiators at Lahore

Lahore Qalandars recorded their first victory in the Pakistan Super League 2020 when they defeated defending champions Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs in a high scoring day/night match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a huge target of 210 runs, the Gladiators were bowled out for 172 in exactly 20 overs.

Left-handed batsman Dunk was the pick of the batsmen as he hammered 93 runs off 43 balls, smashing 10 sixes and three 4s before he got out.

He got much-needed support from Smith Patel, who scored 71 runs from 40 balls, his innings featuring nine 4s and only two 6s.

Ben Cutting proved of some help to the Gladiators as he picked up the two important wickets of Patel and Dunk, however, not before they had done the damage.

Cutting put up the only impressive performance for the Gladiators when it came to their batting, scoring a half-century that included five 6s and three 4s. He made 53 off 27 balls.

Nawaz pitched in by scoring 24 runs from 17 balls before he was dismissed by Faizan, caught by Dilbar Hussain.

Earlier, Shane Watson looked to be in dangerous form as he hit two 6s but was caught by Dunk off a Dilbar Hussain delivery. He scored 23 off 17 balls.

The Qalandars’ bowled well too as Dilbar Hussain, Faizan and Patel all picked up three wickets each. However, it was Salman Arshad who picked up four wickets to trouble the Gladiators the most.