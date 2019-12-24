Lahore High Court grants bail to Rana Sanaullah

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in narcotics case.

Sanaullah has been granted against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

An anti-narcotics court on December 11 extended judicial remand of PML-N leader Sanaullah till January 4, 2020, in the heroin smuggling case.

On July 2, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Sanaullah, a senior PML-N leader while travelling with his guards to a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore.