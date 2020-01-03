KPK govt is going to issue mining licences to locals only

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to issue mining licences in the merged tribal districts from 6th of January.

According to detail, only the locals can apply online for obtaining the mineral licences. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will inaugurate the online licence process.

Application forms could be submitted online from January 6 after the inauguration of the licence process by the chief minister.

KP’s Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr Amjad Ali Khan said that under the provincial Mineral Sector Governance Amendment Act 2019, only locals can apply for the mining licences.

He said the KP government is committed to provide maximum facilities to the people of tribal districts.

Earlier on November 21, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had said that development of underprivileged tribal districts was among top priorities of the provincial government.

Addressing a tribal Jirga in Khyber, CM Mahmood had said that huge funds had been allocated for the newly merged districts to remove deprivations of people of these areas.

The chief minister had said, “Interest free loan are being given to tribal youth under Insaf Rozgar Scheme.”

