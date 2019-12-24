KPK Government drafts bill to address violence against Health Workers

Doctors and health care staff in the province frequently complaining and staging protests and strikes over the lack of security for them.

This was disclosed by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Special Health Secretary Dr Farooq Jamil on Monday while addressing a meeting organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) to address violence against healthcare workers in the province.

The draft bill, titled “The K-P Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (prevention of violence and damage to property)”, has been prepared to address all aspects of violence against healthcare workers.An executive committee was constituted in the meeting. The committee will be chaired by Dr Jamil and co-chaired by KMU Public Health Dean Professor Dr Ziaul Haq, whereas members of the committee, including Dr Zia from the North-West Institute, Alamgir Afridi from media, members from police and Rescue1122 departments will liaise with the working committee on different themes.