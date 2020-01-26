KP Govt removed three ministers from their positions: notification issued

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has removed its three ministers from their positions who were allegedly the masterminds of ‘a pressure group’, on Sunday.

The notification stated the removal of three ministers including Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Shakeel Ahmed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Atif Khan was performing duties as KP minister for tourism, sports, culture and youth affairs. Shahram Khan Tarakai was KP minister for Health and Information Technology (IT) and Shakeel Ahmed was minister for revenue and estate.

Sources told that the three ministers were allegedly acting as the masterminds of ‘a pressure group’ against the provincial government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

KP information minister Shaukat Yousafzai said the leaders had opposed the policies set by the government and involved in the grouping for a long time. He added the ministers had been given warnings many times and the matter was also raised before the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Yousafzai said the government has taken the final decision today after the ministers did not accept to following the policies. He further said the ministers were only removed from their position so far while the ruling political party will take the next decision regarding their membership later.