KP Cabinet to hold emergency meeting today, discuss 10-point agenda

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet will hold an emergency meeting today (Friday) to review preparation and arrangements of all relevant departments amid coronavirus threat.

The provincial cabinet meeting is scheduled to discuss 10-point agenda with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan in the chair.

The cabinet meeting will also decide to raise the issue of closure of the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan with the federal government.

Decision to close schools in the province is also on the cards. Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said situation is under control and advised the masses not to worry just adopt precautionary measures to minimize the risk of coronavirus.

Earlier, a 31-year-old man in Shigar district tested positive for coronavirus, Gilgit-Baltistan focal person on coronavirus had confirmed.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan to 22 and three in Gilgit-Baltistan.

