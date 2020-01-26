Kashmiris across the globe observing Indian Republic Day, as Black Day

Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control and across the globe are observing Indian Republic Day, today, as Black Day in protest against the continued denial of their just right to self-determination.

The day will be marked with a complete strike and protests in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in world capitals.

This year, Kashmiris are observing the black day at the time when Modi-led Indian government scrapped special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed territory.

It has also usurped the fundamental rights of the citizens through massive deployment of its military and prolonged curfew and communication blackout, Radio Pakistan reported.

Protest rallies and demonstrations will be held across the world including Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, India’s Republic Day has brought more miseries to the already besieged people as Indian troops have intensified checking and frisking in Srinagar city and other parts of the occupied Kashmir in the name of so-called security measures.

This year, the observance of the Black Day is also aimed at registering protest against the continued lockdown of occupied Kashmir imposed by India since 5th August last year.

The Hurriyat leaders in their statements and messages said that India is not a real democratic country as it has been suppressing the Kashmiris’ voice through military might for the past over seven decades.

They said India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in Kashmir as it occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, as the Kashmir valley remained under strict military lockdown on 174th straight day, today.

The occupation authorities have taken strict measures in the name of so-called security across the territory, especially in Srinagar.