Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran to address AJK Assembly tomorrow

Preparations are in full swing to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the outstanding dispute.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of IOJK in August last year in total breach of all international laws and since then has imposed an indefinite curfew and cut off all communications links there.

Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan will address the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad to express complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Arrangements have been made to form human chains at all six entry points connecting liberated territory to Pakistan.