Karachi Union of Journalists (Dastoor) office-bearers elected unopposed

The chairman election committee Dr. Saif Ullah khan has announced the unopposed elected body of Karachi Union of Journalists Dastoor (KUJ-D) for the year 2020-21, here on Tuesday.

KUJ-D’s elections were scheduled to be held on March 28 this year but all of its office-bearers have been elected unopposed. The members of the election committee included deputy chairman Hassan Imam Siddiqui, Kafil Ahmed Siddiqui, Ismail Ibrahim, Asif Ahmed Khan, Noorul Hadi, Rehan Mehmood Khan, Mujtaba Baig, Rashid Aziz and Coordinator Shams al-Wahid.

According to issued notification by the election committee, Riaz Ahmed Sagar was elected as unopposed President while Muhammad Arif Khan was elected as unopposed Secretary of KUJ-D for 2nd consecutive year. Shams Keerio (Senior Vice President), Rizwan Bhatti (Vice President), Wakil Ur Rehman (Treasurer), Kafil Faizan and Waqar Bhatti (Joint Secretary), and Muneer Aqeel Ansari (Information Secretary) were unopposed elected office-bearers for the year 2020-21.

While the committee has also announced nine (09) unopposed elected members of the Governing Body including Amjad Ali Qaim Khani, Kulsoom Jahan, Rana Javaid, Rao Muhammad Afnan, Rehan Hyder, Shamil Ahmed Khan, Sibte Hassan Rizvi, Talat Mehmood, and Umer Raza.

The newly elected president, secretary, and governing body thanked the members of the election committee who completed the election process despite the difficult and intense conditions. Body vowed to highlight journalists’ issues, raise their voice and serve.