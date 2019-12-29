Karachi CNG stations reopened for a day

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations reopened on Sunday morning as the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) resumed gas supply to them for a day.

Long queues of all kinds of vehicles were witnessed at the CNG stations which opened at 7am.

A spokesperson for the SSGCL said CNG stations will remain open across Sindh until 7pm.

He said gas pressure has improved to a great extent yet the gas utility faced hardships to ensure smooth gas supply to domestic consumers and industries due to a widnening demand-and-supply gap.

According to a new schedule, gas supply to CNG stations will remain suspended on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, gas supply to industries has been suspended for 24 hours and will resume Monday morning.

In a statement on Saturday, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan had said domestic consumers are getting uninterrupted gas supply across the country.