Junaid Khan aims to try his luck in politics after cricket

Test cricketer Junaid Khan aims to follow his family’s footsteps and try his luck in politics if he finds no more opportunities to make a comeback in the Pakistan team.

Test cricketer Junaid Khan expressed high hopes to play once again for Pakistan. “My aim is to make a comeback for my national team. I feel that I have about 4-5 years of cricket left in me,” he said.

“God forbid, if I am not able to make a comeback in the Pakistan side, then I might look for a career in politics as my family is involved in this line of work,” he added.

Hailed from Swabi, Khan disclosed that his father was offered a seat in National Assembly in the 2018 General Election. “In the last election, my father was offered a seat in the National Assembly but he declined.

I would like to pursue a career in politics if I am unable to get into the national side and my interest in politics is to try and do something good for sports in the country,” he maintained.

It must be noted here that Junaid last represented Pakistan in an ODI against England in 2019. His last Test was in 2015 whereas the last T20I in 2014. He has so far played 22 Tests, 76 ODIs, and 9 T20Is since his debut in all three formats in 2011.