Jemima shares poster of herself, PM Imran and Bushra Bibi, gone viral

Jemima Goldsmith is not only intelligent but she has also a refreshing sense of humour and she certainly knows how to crack a joke. She shared an interesting poster on Twitter, that has gone viral.

The poster has a picture of her along with Bushra Bibi and her former husband PM Khan. Bushra Bibi is seen looming above her like a sorceress with Jemima lost in thought and Khan sitting on his PM chair. The poster says, ‘Tu nay kaisa jaadu keeya’ in Urdu.

Jemima tweeted the poster with the caption. “Who doesn’t love a Lollywood poster? Spotted today by a friend in Lahore. Caption: what kind of black magic did you do?”

Ps. No disrespect intended. Like most of you, I just found it funny. (Plus im a genuine fan of Pakistani film posters, street art & truck art.)

— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) February 17, 2020

Soon after her tweet, twitterati criticized her and others also appreciated her sense of humour. She tweeted again saying, “Ps. No disrespect intended. Like most of you, I just found it funny. (Plus I’m a genuine fan of Pakistani film posters, street art & truck art.)”



