Iran’s Zarif says fight against coronavirus is a collective one

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the international community has a duty to help the country’s fight against coronavirus.

Zarif said in a post on Twitter on Thursday that Iran’s efforts to contain the coronavirus would only succeed if countries in the region and around the world do their share of responsibilities and cooperate with Tehran.

“We either win together or lose together,” said Zarif, adding, “Global & regional coop imperative.”

The top Iranian diplomat said that Iran is closely cooperating with international agencies, like the World Health Organization, to contain the spread of the disease both inside Iran and into other countries.

e also attached a video clip to his tweet showing that travelers arriving in the Iranian airports were going through strict controls and checks to spot any infection.

“Strict preventive measures—including screening of air travelers at departure gates—are being implemented,” read part of Zarif’s tweet.

A total of 107 people have died of coronavirus in Iran while the total number of confirmed cases was put at 3,513 as of Thursday noon local time.

Iran has been battling the virus amid a series of economic woes caused by the American sanctions on the country.

That comes as the sanctions have hampered Iran’s access to medicine and medical gear.

China, the country where coronavirus originated more than two months ago, said on Thursday that US bans on Iran were against the spirit of humanity, calling on Washington to remove the sanctions.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Washington should stop hampering efforts both by Iran and the international community to stop the spread of coronavirus.