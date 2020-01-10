Iran’s Missile strike on US Base Beginning of Major Operation: Commander IRGC

Commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has described the IRGC’s recent revenge strikes targeting the US’ Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq as only “the starting point of a great operation,” which will grow in sphere to cover the entire region.

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said “the missile strikes on one of the most important bases of the US in the form of an operation code-named ‘Martyr Soleimani’ were the start of a major operation that would continue throughout the region,” Brigadier General Hajizadeh said.

Commander of #IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh gave some details about #Iran’s Wednesday missile strikes on a US airbase in Iraq and described the attack as just the beginning of “a major operation”https://t.co/RNzivMNF52 pic.twitter.com/IvjscvJw9V

— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) January 9, 2020

“We did not aim to kill (anybody)” the top commander said, adding, “We intended to hit the enemy’s military machine.”

“We fired 13 missiles at the (US) bases in Iraq, although we had prepared several hundred missiles for launching,” he stated.

“We did not seek to kill anyone in this operation,” he said, adding, “However, tens of people were killed and wounded.”

“We could mount the operation in a way that 500 would be killed in the first step and, if they responded, in the second and third steps, their casualties would have reached 4,000 to 5,000,” Brigadier General Hajizadeh went on to say.