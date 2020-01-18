Iranian FM warns against ‘politicization’ of Ukrainian plane tragedy

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warns against any attempt at taking political advantage of the recent tragedy involving unintentional shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane outside Tehran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets with his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne in the Omani capital Muscat.

“Politicization of this tragedy must be rejected. Focus on victims’ families,” Zarif tweeted after meeting with Francois-Philippe Champagne, his counterpart from Canada, many of whose dual citizens perished in the incident. The meeting took place at Ottawa’s request during a stopover in the Omani capital Muscat by Zarif, who was returning from a security conference in New Delhi.

In Oman today, met with Canadian FM @FP_Champagne to discuss consular, technical & legal cooperation among nations impacted by #PS752 tragedy. Agreed on continued exchanges between respective experts.Politicization of this tragedy must be rejected. Focus on victims’ families. pic.twitter.com/6QULuZhGcE

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 17, 2020

Javad Zarif said the meeting was held ”to discuss consular, technical & legal cooperation among nations impacted by #PS752 tragedy.” The two sides “agreed on continued exchanges between respective experts,” he noted.