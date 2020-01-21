Iran Warns to quit global nuclear treaty if nuclear case Sent to UNSC

Iran says it will consider withdrawing from Non-Proliferation Treaty if a dispute over its atomic program goes before UN Security Council.

Iranian parliament’s website quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying if Europeans return to commitments Iran will also stop reducing its commitments If the Europeans continue as they have been Iran has different options.

Zarif explained that Iran was the party to initially trigger the dispute mechanism in 2018 by sending three letters to the European Union to notify them of Tehran’s dissatisfaction with Europe’s non-commitment to the agreement. The Islamic Republic, he added, was then forced to resort to the nuclear countermeasures as the Europeans remained in violation of the accord.

He, however, said Tehran’s measures were reversible provided Europe would begin minding its JCPOA obligations.

“But if Europeans keep up their actions based on political games, we have various options because their actions lack legal standing,” he said.

Zarif noted however that before taking the final step of withdrawing from the NPT, Iran has other steps to ponder.