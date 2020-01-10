Iran, Ukrainian presidents condole over recent plane crash

Iranian and Ukrainian presidents condoled over the recent plane crash and stressed the need for carrying out immediate and precise investigation into the cause of the crash.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation with President Hassan Rouhani appreciated relief forces and technical investigators for their efforts, calling for joint collaboration between the two countries’ technical teams to look into causes of the crash.

Rouhani, for his part, reiterated full collaboration between the two countries technical teams to carry out necessary measures, saying the he will order Road and Urban Development Ministry to form a joint team comprising experts from the two countries to precisely determine causes of the incident.

They also agreed on interaction between the Iranian and Ukrainian foreign ministers for facilitating cooperation among the two countries’ experts in examining causes of the incident.

The two presidents also stressed the need for deepening ties in all fields.