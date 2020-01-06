Iran not to observe restrictions on uranium enrichment: State TV

Iran has announced that it will no longer abide by any of the restrictions imposed by 2015 nuclear deal.

The announcement followed a meeting of the cabinet in Tehran.

According to the announcement, Iran would not observe limitations on enrichment.

State television said Iran would not respect any limits set down in the pact on the country’s nuclear work: whether the limit on its number of uranium enrichment centrifuges to its enrichment capacity, the level to which uranium could be enriched, the amount of stockpiled enriched uranium or Iran’s nuclear Research and Development activities.

“Iran will continue its nuclear enrichment with no restrictions …. and based on its technical needs,” a government statement cited by television said.

Under the nuclear deal, Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of most international sanctions.

On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi criticized as unconstructive some Europeans’ stances over the recent U.S. assassination of senior Iranian military commander.

Meanwhile, the US embassy compound in Baghdad was targeted in an attack last night. However, there are no reports of casualties.