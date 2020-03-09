Iran, Iraq discuss beefing up anti-terror cooperation

Iran and Iraq have underlined the need to expand their bilateral relations and cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani is currently visiting Baghdad for a two-day trip at the head of a high-ranking politico-security delegation.

He met Iraqi President Barham Salih in Baghdad late Sunday and the two sides underlined the need to support efforts to safeguard Iraq’s sovereignty.

“Iraq is an independent country with a powerful authority,” Salih said, according to Tasnim news agency.

The Iraqi president also said, “In the uphill battle against terrorism, Iran has invariably proven to be a companion for the Iraqi government and nation.”

“We are grateful to the Iranian government and people,” he added.

Read more: Iraq says will not forget Iran’s aid as security chief visits Baghdad

The Islamic Republic has been lending military advisory assistance to Baghdad’s efforts to counter terrorism. The support was crucial in helping the Arab country defeat the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh in late 2017.

The Iraqi president also urged bilateral cooperation against the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which has affected both countries.

Shamkhani underlined Tehran’s supportive position vis-à-vis Baghdad, and its inclination towards reinforcement of relations between the two neighbors.

The Iraqi people do not need foreigners to provide them with security, he said.

The meeting also addressed the most recent regional and international developments, and the need for constructive dialog for resolution of regional and international crises.

Shamkhani earlier met with Iraq’s acting Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, national security adviser Falih Fayyad, and head of the country’s National Intelligence Service Mustafa Kadhimi among other personalities.