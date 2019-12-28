Iran express desire to enhance cooperation in health sector

Iran has expressed the desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in health sector.

Talking to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Welfare, Sania Nishtar in Islamabad, Iran’s Deputy Health Minister for Medical Education, Bagher Larijani said Pakistan and Iran should evaluate their capabilities in health sector and learn from each other’s experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sania Nishtar said Pakistan enjoys excellent relations with Iran.

She also briefed the Iranian delegation about the working of Benazir Income Support Program and Ministry of Poverty Alleviation.