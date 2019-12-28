Iqbal Bano honored by Google on her 81st Birthday

Google honoured acclaimed singer Iqbal Bano with her very own Google Doodle on what would have been her 81st birthday. The illustration, designed by Karachi-based guest artist Samya Arif, celebrates the classical singer famous for her renditions of ghazal, nazm and other classical forms, as well as music for film and patriotic songs. She passed away in 2009 in Lahore. Iqbal Bano was born in 1938 in Delhi and studied with Ustad Chand Khan, a master of classical Indian vocals, and began singing on All India Radio as a teenager.…