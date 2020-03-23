Intra-city public transport is banned in Sindh: Transport Minister

Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah has said on Monday Intra-city transport is also banned in the province due to lockdown amid increasing cases of coronavirus.

“The buses, coaches, coasters and public transportation of all sorts has been told to remain off the roads”, Awais Shah said in his statement issued here from Karachi, today.

He said online transport services are also banned in the province, the concerned staff has been directed to ensure the ban so that threat of outbreak of the COVID-19 can be minimized.

Mr. Shah said so far 300 vehicles have been challaned and 20 impounded.

The Sindh’s minister said 15 transporters have been booked over violations of the lockdown and route permits of 50 vehicles have been canceled.

The minister appreciated the cooperation of the masses on the lockdown announced by the provincial government and added soon the virus would be defeat, if the people remain in their homes.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday had announced a lockdown across the province starting midnight for the next 15 days to stem the spread of coronavirus.