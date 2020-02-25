Inna lilahe wa inna lilahe rajeoon, Former Karachi Nazim Naimtaullah Khan passed away

Former Karachi Nazim and senior Jamat-e-Islami (JI) leader Naimtaullah Khan passed away on Tuesday after protracted illness, a JI spokesperson said.

Naimtaullah Khan was 89 years old.

Khan served at the 26th mayor of Karachi from 2001 to 2005.

A graduate of the Punjab University’s journalism programme, Khan also had a law degree from Karachi University.

Murtaza Wahab expressed his condolences and said his contribution to the city of Karachi would always be appreciated by the people of the city.

Karachi’s former City Nazim Naimatullah Khan sb has passed away. May Allah SWT bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family. His contribution to Karachi would always be cherished by the people of the city

— SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) February 25, 2020

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani also expressed his grief at Khan’s passing.

Inna lilahe wa inna lilahe rajeoon Great human being, I had a chance to work with him as leader of opposition when he was nazim Karachi and I was the candidate as Naib Nazim Khi with him in 2005. https://t.co/1RVzU8oDid

— Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) February 25, 2020

