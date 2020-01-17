India’s racially extremist ideology of Hindutva poses threat to peace: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that India’s racially extremist ideology of Hindutva poses a threat to peace in the region and the world.

In an interview with German Television, he said India has been taken over by a racially extremist exclusive ideology Hindutva that takes strength from RSS, which was born in 1925 and its inspiration was from Nazi party of Germany.

The Prime Minister said India, which is a nuclear armed country of 1.3 billion people, is in the hands of extremists. Not only the people of India are going to suffer, but of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are also suffering.

Imran Khan also mentioned the current situation in India, including the ongoing riots and demonstrations after the introduction of a new citizenship law by the Modi government.

Replying to a question, the Prime Minister said we invite the world and anybody to come and see the Pakistani part of Kashmir, and then they go and see the Indian side of Kashmir.