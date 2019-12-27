India’s belligerent actions along LoC imperiling regional peace: PM Imran

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has urged international community to play its role to solve the Kashmir issue.

Talking to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Islamabad, he said international community should also ensure respect for rights and freedoms of Kashmiri people and protection of minorities in India.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral relations, regional developments and the enhanced role of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the context of Kashmir dispute.

The Prime Minister said India’s belligerent actions on the Line of Control are stoking further tensions and imperiling regional peace and security.

He said Indian government is also engaged in systematic efforts to marginalize and disenfranchise minorities, particularly Muslims.

The Prime Minister appreciated the growing economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the Saudi commitment for investment in various sectors.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud conveyed the firm commitment of Saudi leadership to further deepening of fraternal ties and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.

He also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s core national issues.

Both sides affirmed their commitment to maintain frequent high-level contacts and forge closer collaboration on bilateral matters and regional issues.