Indian Supreme Court orders review of all curbs in Kashmir

India’s top court on Friday ordered the government to review all restrictions, including suspension of internet service, in Indian-controlled Kashmir within a week as an indefinite suspension of people’s rights amounted to abuse of power.

Defense attorney Vrinda Grover said the Supreme Court also directed the Indian government to make public all orders imposing a lockdown in Kashmir in August after the constitution’s Article 370 granting Kashmir special status was revoked.

The court held that the internet shutdown impacted the freedom of press which is part of freedom of speech and expression.